Left Menu

Harrowing Ordeal: 19-Year-Old's Shocking Six-Day Ordeal

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 23 individuals over six days. Several suspects have been apprehended, and police investigations continue. The incidents involved drugging and assault across various locations. The case has been registered with multiple charges, including gang rape and criminal intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:01 IST
Harrowing Ordeal: 19-Year-Old's Shocking Six-Day Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman endured a horrific six-day ordeal of alleged gang rape by 23 individuals. The accused reportedly drugged her and transported her to different hotels for abuse, authorities revealed on Monday. Police have currently detained six of the perpetrators while a manhunt for the others is ongoing.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Cantonment, Vidush Saxena, the young woman went missing on March 29, prompting her family to file a report. However, it wasn't until her rescue that allegations of assault emerged when her family lodged a complaint on April 6, claiming she had been gang-raped.

The disturbing account details how she was taken to hotels and hookah bars between March 29 and April 4, where she was assaulted by various suspects. The case remains under investigation with charges filed for gang rape, assault, and wrongful confinement. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025