Harrowing Ordeal: 19-Year-Old's Shocking Six-Day Ordeal

A 19-year-old woman endured a horrific six-day ordeal of alleged gang rape by 23 individuals. The accused reportedly drugged her and transported her to different hotels for abuse, authorities revealed on Monday. Police have currently detained six of the perpetrators while a manhunt for the others is ongoing.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Cantonment, Vidush Saxena, the young woman went missing on March 29, prompting her family to file a report. However, it wasn't until her rescue that allegations of assault emerged when her family lodged a complaint on April 6, claiming she had been gang-raped.

The disturbing account details how she was taken to hotels and hookah bars between March 29 and April 4, where she was assaulted by various suspects. The case remains under investigation with charges filed for gang rape, assault, and wrongful confinement. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the remaining accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)