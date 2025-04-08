Global Markets Roiled as Trade Tensions Escalate

Most major stock indexes faced a tumultuous Monday, closing lower as U.S. President Donald Trump maintained his aggressive global trade war stance. This turmoil caused U.S. Treasury yields to rebound, with fluctuating stock values amid the quickly changing trade headlines.

The European Union countered with proposed tariffs, while Trump threatened an additional 50% duty on Chinese imports if they did not retract a 34% retaliatory tariff. Stocks swung between loss and gain throughout as investors assessed the shifting trade news.

The market's volatility came with rising costs potentially squeezing profit margins, prompting traders to anticipate possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Despite some optimism over potential tariff negotiations, Trump's firm stance against China highlighted the global economic risks.

