Taiwan-U.S. Economic Talks: Reducing Tariffs and New Investments
Senior Taiwanese officials are visiting Washington to negotiate reduced U.S. tariffs on Taiwan's exports and explore a potential investment deal. Taiwan seeks to lower tariffs from 20% to 15% and has reached a broad consensus with the U.S. on future tech cooperation and investment, especially by TSMC.
Senior Taiwanese officials are heading to Washington to push forward negotiations aimed at reducing U.S. tariffs on Taiwan's exports and discussing a potential investment agreement, sources reveal. The visit involves Taiwan's Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun and trade envoy Yang Jen-ni meeting with Trump administration officials.
Speculation suggests that an announcement could be made by month's end. Taiwan's government aims to slash export tariffs to the U.S. from 20% to 15%, indicating a broader consensus between both nations, although specifics of the Washington meetings remain undisclosed.
As a leading semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan has proposed offering the U.S. expertise in tech cluster development. TSMC, a Taiwanese chipmaker, is purportedly considering expanding its facilities in Arizona, though it remains tight-lipped about further investments beyond the $165 billion already pledged.
