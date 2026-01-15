Taiwan-U.S. Economic Talks: Reducing Tariffs and New Investments

Senior Taiwanese officials are heading to Washington to push forward negotiations aimed at reducing U.S. tariffs on Taiwan's exports and discussing a potential investment agreement, sources reveal. The visit involves Taiwan's Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun and trade envoy Yang Jen-ni meeting with Trump administration officials.

Speculation suggests that an announcement could be made by month's end. Taiwan's government aims to slash export tariffs to the U.S. from 20% to 15%, indicating a broader consensus between both nations, although specifics of the Washington meetings remain undisclosed.

As a leading semiconductor manufacturer, Taiwan has proposed offering the U.S. expertise in tech cluster development. TSMC, a Taiwanese chipmaker, is purportedly considering expanding its facilities in Arizona, though it remains tight-lipped about further investments beyond the $165 billion already pledged.