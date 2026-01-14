Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Decision on Trump's Global Tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court has postponed ruling on President Donald Trump's global tariffs dispute. The decision will test presidential powers and could affect the global economy. The case challenges Trump's use of a 1977 law for imposing tariffs, with lower courts previously ruling he exceeded his authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:08 IST
Supreme Court Delays Decision on Trump's Global Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued three decisions on Wednesday without addressing the high-profile case concerning President Donald Trump's global tariffs. This major dispute puts presidential authority under scrutiny and could carry significant global economic repercussions.

The Court did not specify when it will rule on the matter, nor do they communicate in advance which rulings will be released on specific dates. The tariffs, imposed by Trump under a 1977 law meant for national emergencies, face skepticism from both conservative and liberal justices.

The Trump administration is appealing previous decisions by lower courts that determined he exceeded his legal authority. The outcome of this case will serve as a pivotal examination of both presidential powers and the Supreme Court's check on executive actions.

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks

Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks

 Global
2
US says it's moving into next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance, reports AP.

US says it's moving into next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarmi...

 Global
3
French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

 Global
4
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026