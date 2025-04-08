Empowering Dreams: Mudra Yojana's Decade of Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana on Tuesday, shedding light on how the scheme has revolutionized their business ventures. The interaction took place at PM Modi's residence, where he expressed gratitude to the guests, likening their presence to a blessing as per Indian scriptures.

The beneficiaries shared compelling stories of success and growth. Among them was a businesswoman from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, who mentioned how the scheme eased bureaucratic hurdles for her bakery business, now boasting a robust turnover and staff. Meanwhile, Lavkush Mehra from Bhopal recounted his rise from an employee to a successful entrepreneur, thanks to the Mudra loan.

A young entrepreneur from Gujarat, a final-year student, highlighted the scheme's impact on fledgling tech ventures. Modi emphasized the Mudra Yojana's aim to empower youth to become self-reliant and underscored the significant involvement of women in the scheme, noting their substantial loan applications and rapid repayments. As the initiative turns ten, it has sanctioned over Rs 32.61 lakh crore, fueling grassroots entrepreneurship across India.

