Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: Mudra Yojana's Decade of Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently engaged with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana, a scheme aimed at bolstering small businesses. As the initiative marks a decade, the PM highlighted its role in empowering entrepreneurs, particularly women, and spurring economic growth through significant financial aid totaling Rs 33 lakh crore without collateral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 10:24 IST
Empowering Dreams: Mudra Yojana's Decade of Transformation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/PM Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana on Tuesday, shedding light on how the scheme has revolutionized their business ventures. The interaction took place at PM Modi's residence, where he expressed gratitude to the guests, likening their presence to a blessing as per Indian scriptures.

The beneficiaries shared compelling stories of success and growth. Among them was a businesswoman from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, who mentioned how the scheme eased bureaucratic hurdles for her bakery business, now boasting a robust turnover and staff. Meanwhile, Lavkush Mehra from Bhopal recounted his rise from an employee to a successful entrepreneur, thanks to the Mudra loan.

A young entrepreneur from Gujarat, a final-year student, highlighted the scheme's impact on fledgling tech ventures. Modi emphasized the Mudra Yojana's aim to empower youth to become self-reliant and underscored the significant involvement of women in the scheme, noting their substantial loan applications and rapid repayments. As the initiative turns ten, it has sanctioned over Rs 32.61 lakh crore, fueling grassroots entrepreneurship across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025