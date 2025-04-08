Left Menu

Trade War Tensions Escalate Amid U.S.-China Tit-for-Tat Tariffs

As U.S.-China trade tensions rise, markets stabilize and global leaders urge restraint. Trump's tariffs spark reciprocal moves, raising recession fears. EU and Vietnam consider countermeasures while the U.S. administration holds firm. Wall Street and political leaders urge negotiation, amid concerns of economic fallout.

In a tense escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions, China's refusal to yield to U.S. tariffs has highlighted the deepening rift between the two economic giants. President Trump's threat to impose tariffs exceeding 100% on Chinese imports has further strained relations.

Global markets responded with mild recovery as stock indices, including Japan's Nikkei and China's blue chips, showed signs of improvement after a tumultuous start to the week. Meanwhile, the European Union has proposed its own counter-tariffs, signaling a broader international reaction to U.S. trade policies.

As investors and political leaders weigh the potential economic impact, calls for negotiation and moderation echo across the globe. U.S. officials, however, express determination to reverse decades of trade liberalization, emphasizing the need for advantageous trade deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

