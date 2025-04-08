Razorpay and NPCI BHIM Launch Turbo UPI for Seamless In-App Payments

In a significant move to enhance digital payment experiences, fintech company Razorpay has teamed up with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd and Axis Bank to launch the Razorpay Turbo UPI plugin on the BHIM Vega platform.

This innovative solution is designed to provide businesses with the capability to offer seamless in-app payment experiences. It enables end-users to complete transactions directly within the app, eliminating the need to switch to third-party applications and thereby minimizing transactional friction.

The introduction of this plugin aims to streamline online transactions, resulting in higher success rates and improved user onboarding while providing a frictionless, high-speed payment experience. Harshil Mathur, Razorpay CEO and Co-Founder, emphasized that this partnership addresses major challenges in UPI payments by removing redirections, leading to fewer drop-offs and a smoother customer journey.

