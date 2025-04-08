Left Menu

Trump's Push to Revitalize Coal Industry Faces Economic Hurdles

President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign executive orders to rejuvenate coal, a declining yet dependable energy source. The orders aim to extend coal plant operations, bolster exports, and lift barriers to mining. Despite Trump's efforts, experts predict a short-lived coal resurgence due to cheaper alternatives.

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders aimed at revitalizing the coal industry, an energy source that, while reliable, has been dwindling in use over the years due to environmental concerns and economic factors.

These orders will authorize older coal-fired power plants to continue operations beyond their expected retirement, in a bid to meet the rising power demand driven by advancements in data centers, artificial intelligence, and electric vehicles. The measures will also seek to uplift barriers to coal mining and encourage coal leasing on federal lands, reversing policies from the previous administration.

While Trump advocates for coal's potential to satisfy increasing electricity needs, experts caution that this resurgence may be temporary. Natural gas remains a cheaper alternative, and renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar power, continue to gain ground, overshadowing coal's prospects regardless of administrative support.

