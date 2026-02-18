Alcoa's $55 Million Environmental Settlement in Western Australia

Alcoa, a U.S. aluminium producer, has agreed to pay A$55 million to tackle environmental damage after illegally clearing native forest in Western Australia without government approval, the Australian environment ministry announced on Wednesday.

The payment, deemed unprecedented, pertains to the clearing of nearly 2,100 hectares in the Northern Jarrah Forest to facilitate bauxite mining. These funds will support conservation initiatives focused on ecological preservation and species protection, such as safeguarding black cockatoos' habitats.

Alcoa defended its operations as legally compliant but acknowledged its past clearances. While the company employs a large workforce in Western Australia, it faces growing opposition over its environmental practices, prompting a comprehensive strategic assessment of its mining activities.

