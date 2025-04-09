Trade War Turmoil: German Bonds Hold Steady Amid Tariff Tensions
Despite China's announcement of increased tariffs on U.S. goods, longer-dated German bonds maintained stability as global trade tensions continue to impact markets. While U.S. Treasury yields fluctuated, German yields remain unaffected. Analysts suggest central banks might cut interest rates to counteract the tariffs' slowing effect on global growth.
Amid escalating trade tensions, longer-dated German bonds remained steady Wednesday despite China announcing additional tariffs on U.S. goods starting Thursday. This stability comes after earlier declines prompted by a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, signaling investor differentiation between safe assets following tariff-induced market disruptions.
The trade war intensified as President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on various countries took effect, notably imposing 104% duties on Chinese goods. In retaliation, China announced it would increase tariffs on U.S. products to 84% from an earlier 34%, set to begin Thursday.
Analysts suggest the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut interest rates to mitigate the tariffs' impact on growth, with money markets now fully pricing in a rate cut at April's ECB meeting. The ECB is closely monitoring the situation, which could influence future monetary policy decisions as inflation expectations remain uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
