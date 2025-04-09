Trade War Turmoil: German Bonds Hold Steady Amid Tariff Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions, longer-dated German bonds remained steady Wednesday despite China announcing additional tariffs on U.S. goods starting Thursday. This stability comes after earlier declines prompted by a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, signaling investor differentiation between safe assets following tariff-induced market disruptions.

The trade war intensified as President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on various countries took effect, notably imposing 104% duties on Chinese goods. In retaliation, China announced it would increase tariffs on U.S. products to 84% from an earlier 34%, set to begin Thursday.

Analysts suggest the European Central Bank (ECB) may cut interest rates to mitigate the tariffs' impact on growth, with money markets now fully pricing in a rate cut at April's ECB meeting. The ECB is closely monitoring the situation, which could influence future monetary policy decisions as inflation expectations remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)