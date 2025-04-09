Unyielding Siege: Gaza Civilians Face Catastrophic Hunger

As the blockade grips the Gaza Strip, residents are grappling with an unprecedented hunger crisis. Six weeks into a complete cut-off of supplies by Israel, food shortages plague the coastal enclave's 2.3 million people, with emergency meal distributions nearing an end.

In Khan Younis, Rehab Akhras, aged 64, struggles to feed her 13-member family. "We've survived bombings but not hunger," she laments. In Nuseirat, hundreds line up for emergency cooked rice, a meager solution to the dire situation.

Aid agencies are straining, with soaring commodity prices exacerbating the crisis. The World Food Programme's bread supply is halted, and severe malnutrition cases rise. Israel denies a hunger crisis exists, blaming Hamas for alleged aid exploitation, while tensions and humanitarian concerns surge in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)