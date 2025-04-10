Left Menu

Stocks Surge as Tariff Pause Lifts Investor Sentiment

U.S. stock indexes soared following President Trump's announcement of a 90-day pause on many new tariffs. The S&P 500 saw a significant rise, reflecting investor relief. The U.S. dollar also strengthened after the announcement, and Treasury yields adjusted following successful Treasury note auctions.

Updated: 10-04-2025 01:15 IST
Stocks Surge as Tariff Pause Lifts Investor Sentiment
On Wednesday, major U.S. stock indexes experienced a remarkable surge after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the implementation of new tariffs. This pause, effective immediately, provided relief to investors concerned about potential economic downturns prompted by ongoing trade tensions with China.

The S&P 500 climbed more than 6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite saw significant gains as well. This rise was further supported by strong demand observed during the auction of 10-year Treasury notes, which also resulted in a softened rise in Treasury yields.

The financial markets reacted positively to the news, with the U.S. dollar strengthening against the yen and other currencies. Experts suggest that while the temporary halt on tariffs has buoyed investor sentiment, ongoing trade negotiations will continue to influence market dynamics in the coming months.

