Escalated Tensions: Ukraine Strikes Russian Energy Facilities
Ukraine reportedly launched 11 strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, marking a significant increase and breach of a U.S.-brokered moratorium on such attacks. Both nations had agreed to cease targeting energy facilities, but accusations of violations have persisted on both sides, according to unverified reports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant escalation of tensions, Russia's defense ministry announced that Ukraine conducted 11 attacks on Russian energy infrastructure within a single day.
This increase marks a breach of a U.S.-brokered agreement that saw both nations pledging to halt strikes on each other's energy facilities.
The moratorium was meant to reduce hostilities, but accusations of violations have repeatedly surfaced, though the battlefield claims remain unverified by Reuters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
