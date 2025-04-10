Left Menu

India Celebrates Mahavir Jayanti: A Tribute to Lord Mahavir’s Eternal Ideals

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend greetings on Mahavir Jayanti, emphasizing Lord Mahavir's teachings of non-violence and compassion. The festival, celebrated on April 10, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, a beacon of Jainism's enduring values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:37 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo source: Madhya Pradesh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his wishes for Mahavir Jayanti, acknowledging Lord Mahavir's profound impact some 2500 years ago. Highlighted by the principle 'live and let live', Yadav's message echoed during the state's celebrations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also marked the occasion, saluting Lord Mahavir's emphasis on non-violence, truth, and compassion, which inspire millions worldwide. The teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir remain preserved by the Jain community, reflecting their contributions to society and excellence across various fields.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reinforced that Lord Mahavir's messages of truth and social harmony will guide society eternally. Celebrated on April 10, Mahavir Jayanti honors Lord Mahavir, born in 615 BC, underscoring Jainism's global significance, especially in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

