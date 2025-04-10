Nikhil Rathi Reappointed: Leading UK's Financial Future

Nikhil Rathi, of Indian origin, has been reappointed as chief executive of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority for another term. Chancellor Rachel Reeves emphasized Rathi's crucial role in the government's reform agenda, urging further efforts in promoting economic growth and investment.

The FCA oversees the UK's financial markets, ensuring the accountability of over 40,000 financial services firms. The Treasury supports Rathi's leadership in further action to make the UK the foremost business hub by eliminating outdated regulations while upholding consumer protections.

Rathi, who hails from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, reflects on his first term's success, advocating for maintaining the UK as an international financial center amid global volatility. His leadership has evolved the financial watchdog into an entity setting higher consumer protection standards and fostering easier business capital access.

(With inputs from agencies.)