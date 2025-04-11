PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects in Varanasi Amidst Grandeur and Commendation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly ushered in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging him on behalf of Kashi and the state. Modi's visit marked the launch of 44 infrastructure projects worth Rs 3884.18 crores, reinforcing the development trajectory in Varanasi.

During the event, PM Modi distributed Ayushman cards to elderly citizens, awarded GI certificates, and sanctioned a Rs 106 crore bonus to dairy farmers linked with Banas Dairy. In his address, CM Adityanath applauded PM Modi for significant electoral victories and the success of the Mahakumbh, attributing these accomplishments to Modi's leadership.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the evolution witnessed in Kashi, mentioning the successful implementation of over Rs 50,000 crores in projects over 11 years. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, GI certifications for artisans, and bonuses for farmers have significantly benefited the local populace. This occasion also marked Modi's first visit to Varanasi post the completion of eight years under the current state government.

