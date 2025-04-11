China's Economic Slowdown: A Storm Brewing in Global Markets

China's economy is expected to have slowed down in the first quarter and is projected to underperform last year's growth rate by 2025, according to a Reuters poll. The economic deceleration brings increased pressure for stimulus as rising U.S. tariffs threaten China's economic stability.

Currently the world's second-largest economy, China is grappling with significant challenges, including a spiraling trade war with the United States exacerbated by increasing tariffs. Economic growth is forecast to decline further to 4.5% in 2025 from 5.0% last year, with continued slowdowns expected in subsequent years.

In response to these economic challenges, China's government is prioritizing stimulus measures and policy implementation to boost domestic demand. Analysts suggest more fiscal and monetary interventions are likely, amid concerns over a deepening trade conflict that could exacerbate the nation's financial difficulties.

