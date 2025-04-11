Trade Turmoil Sends Global Markets into Freefall

In a tumultuous week for global markets, stocks tumbled and the dollar dove as the intensifying trade war between the United States and China sparked economic fears. Investors fled U.S. assets, driving up safe-haven investments such as gold, which soared to new highs.

The market upheaval followed President Donald Trump's substantial tariff hikes on Chinese imports, which led to retaliatory measures from Beijing. This ongoing trade dispute has fueled recession concerns, particularly as U.S. Treasury markets show signs of instability not seen since the early 2000s.

Despite diplomatic overtures for dialogue, uncertainty looms large, leaving investors and policymakers on edge. The volatile situation underscores the fragility of the global economic landscape, with rising inflation and trade uncertainties looming large over financial markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)