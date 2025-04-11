Left Menu

26/11 Conspirator Tahawwur Rana Extradited to India: Fadnavis Celebrates Justice

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 attack conspirator, from the US to India. Rana, facing multiple charges, will undergo due legal process under NIA custody. CM assures Mumbai Police's support in the investigation as justice for the 2008 attacks progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:18 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday praised the successful extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, from the United States to India. Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai alongside Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Fadnavis hailed the move as a step toward justice for the victims of the attacks.

"I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister for ensuring that the conspirator behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks is brought back to face the Indian judicial system," Fadnavis remarked. He expressed relief that the longstanding "burden" of not having the conspirator in custody has finally been lifted, even as Ajmal Kasab, another key figure, faced execution as per law.

Fadnavis assured that Rana would face the due process of law while under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and promised Mumbai Police's support if needed. Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, faces 10 criminal charges related to the 2008 terrorist attacks, as confirmed by a Department of Justice statement.

The NIA's persistence in securing Rana's extradition underscores their commitment to bringing justice to families affected by the Mumbai mayhem. After exhausting his legal options in the US, Rana was extradited on April 10 and appeared before an NIA court, which placed him in custody for 18 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

