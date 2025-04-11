Optimistic Future for Oil Under Trump's Policies

During a visit to Abu Dhabi, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed optimism regarding the future of oil under President Donald Trump's policies. Wright asserted that anticipated concerns about the demand and supply of oil will prove unnecessary.

Speaking to Reuters, he emphasized the positive outlook for oil markets, predicting that worries about economic growth are misplaced. Wright's comments suggest confidence in the direction of U.S. energy policy.

His statements aim to reassure markets and stakeholders that the strategies in place will sustain a good balance between oil demand and supply in upcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)