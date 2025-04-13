Left Menu

US-Saudi Energy Pact: A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation

The United States and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a preliminary agreement focusing on energy cooperation and civilian nuclear technology. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced the plan in Riyadh, with more details expected to be released later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:13 IST
US-Saudi Energy Pact: A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The United States and Saudi Arabia are on the brink of a significant energy partnership with plans to sign a preliminary agreement on energy cooperation and civilian nuclear technology. The announcement was made by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a press briefing in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Wright indicated that while this development signifies a pivotal step, further details on the nuclear cooperation initiative between Washington and Riyadh would emerge later in the year. This endeavor is anticipated to bolster the strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

The agreement is viewed as a foundation for future collaborations, aiming to capitalize on advancements in energy technology and nuclear power. Observers are keenly watching how this agreement will unfold in the context of global energy politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025