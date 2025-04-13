US-Saudi Energy Pact: A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation

The United States and Saudi Arabia are on the brink of a significant energy partnership with plans to sign a preliminary agreement on energy cooperation and civilian nuclear technology. The announcement was made by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a press briefing in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Wright indicated that while this development signifies a pivotal step, further details on the nuclear cooperation initiative between Washington and Riyadh would emerge later in the year. This endeavor is anticipated to bolster the strategic and economic ties between the two nations.

The agreement is viewed as a foundation for future collaborations, aiming to capitalize on advancements in energy technology and nuclear power. Observers are keenly watching how this agreement will unfold in the context of global energy politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)