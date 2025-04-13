Iraq Embarks on Major Subsea Oil Pipeline Project

Iraq has taken a formidable step in its oil export strategies by signing an agreement to develop a subsea oil pipeline, the oil ministry announced on Sunday.

In collaboration with Italy's Micoperi and Turkey's Esta, the project aims to enhance Iraq's export capacity via its southern ports, reflecting a significant advancement in the country's oil export infrastructure.

The ambitious pipeline is projected to boast a capacity of 2.4 million barrels per day, though details on its final export destinations remain undisclosed, illustrating Iraq's ongoing efforts to bolster its oil industry.

