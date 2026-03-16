Transforming Real Estate: Naredco and Magicbricks' Strategic Partnership

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has joined forces with realty portal Magicbricks to advance data analytics, research, and market intelligence in the real estate sector.

This partnership, announced in a joint statement, involves Magicbricks serving as a knowledge and official broadcast partner for NAREDCO's initiatives, under a one-year memorandum of understanding (MoU).

NAREDCO Chairman Niranjan Hiranandani highlighted the sector's transformation into a transparent, data-driven industry, emphasizing the need for accurate market data. NAREDCO President Parveen Jain praised the collaboration for combining developer insights with market intelligence and digital reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)