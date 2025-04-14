The Future of the U.S.-Brokered Energy Moratorium: Key Talks Ahead
The decision to extend a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes on energy facilities by Russia and Ukraine hinges on President Vladimir Putin and potential discussions with the U.S. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the lack of adherence by Ukraine and emphasized the need for analysis over the next 30 days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:56 IST
The fate of the U.S.-brokered moratorium on energy facility strikes between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain, with crucial decisions heavily reliant on President Vladimir Putin and prospective talks with the United States.
Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by the TASS agency, noted Ukraine's non-compliance with the existing moratorium, adding complexity to the decision process.
Peskov emphasized the importance of upcoming discussions with United States officials to thoroughly analyze the moratorium over a pivotal 30-day period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- moratorium
- energy
- Russia
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Putin
- Peskov
- TASS
- strikes
- facilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Alliances: The U.S.-Japan Partnership in Global Security
Building Alliances: U.S. and Japan Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Chinese Tensions
Tensions Rise as Iran Rejects Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Program
French Minister Condemns U.S. Interference on Company Policies
U.S. Stock Market on Edge as Tariff Deadlines and Economic Data Loom