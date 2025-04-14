The Future of the U.S.-Brokered Energy Moratorium: Key Talks Ahead

The fate of the U.S.-brokered moratorium on energy facility strikes between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain, with crucial decisions heavily reliant on President Vladimir Putin and prospective talks with the United States.

Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by the TASS agency, noted Ukraine's non-compliance with the existing moratorium, adding complexity to the decision process.

Peskov emphasized the importance of upcoming discussions with United States officials to thoroughly analyze the moratorium over a pivotal 30-day period.

(With inputs from agencies.)