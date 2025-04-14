Left Menu

The Future of the U.S.-Brokered Energy Moratorium: Key Talks Ahead

The decision to extend a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes on energy facilities by Russia and Ukraine hinges on President Vladimir Putin and potential discussions with the U.S. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the lack of adherence by Ukraine and emphasized the need for analysis over the next 30 days.

The fate of the U.S.-brokered moratorium on energy facility strikes between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain, with crucial decisions heavily reliant on President Vladimir Putin and prospective talks with the United States.

Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by the TASS agency, noted Ukraine's non-compliance with the existing moratorium, adding complexity to the decision process.

Peskov emphasized the importance of upcoming discussions with United States officials to thoroughly analyze the moratorium over a pivotal 30-day period.

