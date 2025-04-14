Left Menu

Robert Vadra Hints at Political Entry, Discusses Choksi's Arrest

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reveals readiness to enter politics if supported by Congress and family. He criticizes being used as a political distraction. Vadra also discusses Mehul Choksi's arrest, emphasizing financial recovery to compensate victims of fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:06 IST
Businessman Robert Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressed his willingness to step into the political arena if supported by his family and the Congress party. Vadra's statement, given in an exclusive interview with ANI, acknowledged that his political association primarily stems from his ties to the Gandhi family.

Vadra lamented the persistent use of his name by political parties as a distraction during elections. "Every time there's an election or an issue they wish to divert attention from, they recall my name," he remarked, describing it as a vendetta and political witch hunt. Notwithstanding, Vadra highlighted his family's influence on his political education, particularly crediting the insights from Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary engagements.

Commenting on current events, Vadra hailed the arrest of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi as a significant moment for the nation. He called for not only bringing Choksi to justice but also prioritizing the recovery of embezzled funds to compensate victims of the financial fraud. The fugitive diamond merchant was apprehended in Belgium, linked to defrauding PNB with his nephew Nirav Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

