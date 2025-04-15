Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Kashmir Connectivity

The much-anticipated trial runs of the Vande Bharat train were successfully conducted on the Katra-Sangaldan link today. This marks a significant milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the final section of the Katra-Sangaldan stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19.

The project, spanning 272 kilometers, includes the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, which holds the title of the world's highest railway arch bridge. This development will enable direct rail connectivity between New Delhi and Kashmir via Katra. Residents near the bridge expressed their joy, with one from Bakkal village stating, 'We are so happy; this project has brought employment opportunities.'

Dilip Kumar, the Railway Board's Executive Director of Information & Publicity, emphasized the USBRL's significance in boosting connectivity, tourism, and religious travel in Kashmir. He announced that on its inauguration day, two Vande Bharat Express trains would commence service to and from Srinagar, marking a new era for the region.

