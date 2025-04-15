Left Menu

Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Kashmir Connectivity

Trial runs for the Vande Bharat train on the Katra-Sangaldan link took place today, with Prime Minister Modi scheduled to inaugurate the final section on April 19. This includes the world's highest railway bridge, promising enhanced connectivity, tourism, and job opportunities in the Kashmir region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:52 IST
Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Kashmir Connectivity
Trial runs of Vande Bharat train conducted on Katra-Sangaldan link (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated trial runs of the Vande Bharat train were successfully conducted on the Katra-Sangaldan link today. This marks a significant milestone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the final section of the Katra-Sangaldan stretch of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) on April 19.

The project, spanning 272 kilometers, includes the iconic Chenab Railway Bridge, which holds the title of the world's highest railway arch bridge. This development will enable direct rail connectivity between New Delhi and Kashmir via Katra. Residents near the bridge expressed their joy, with one from Bakkal village stating, 'We are so happy; this project has brought employment opportunities.'

Dilip Kumar, the Railway Board's Executive Director of Information & Publicity, emphasized the USBRL's significance in boosting connectivity, tourism, and religious travel in Kashmir. He announced that on its inauguration day, two Vande Bharat Express trains would commence service to and from Srinagar, marking a new era for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025