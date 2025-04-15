Robert Vadra Criticizes ED Summons as Political Vendetta

Businessman Robert Vadra has expressed dissatisfaction following his summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Gurugram land case in the nation's capital. He described the ongoing probe as baseless and a diversion from more pressing matters. 'Case mein kuch nahin hai yaar... I hope there is a conclusion,' Vadra remarked, highlighting the investigation's perceived lack of substance.

Vadra further alleged that the frequent summoning is a ploy by the ruling BJP party, labeling it a 'political vendetta.' He stated, 'Whenever I champion national issues, they attempt to silence me. They even hinder Rahul Gandhi's speeches in Parliament. People want me in politics, but these issues resurface to tarnish me and steer away from significant concerns.'

Highlighting the exhaustive nature of his cooperation, Vadra detailed, 'In my numerous ED appearances over the years, spanning 15 summonses and lengthy sessions, I have furnished 23,000 documents. Now, they demand all 23,000 documents within a week. Such organization is no trivial task.' Official sources noted this call marks only his second appearance this year, having last been summoned in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)