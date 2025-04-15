Political Tensions Escalate in Punjab Over Bomb Allegations

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers launched a protest in Mohali against Punjab's Leader of Opposition, Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, following his controversial assertion that '50 bombs have reached Punjab.' AAP claims Congress is engaging in vendetta politics by protecting Bajwa, who allegedly refused to divulge his source when questioned by police.

The AAP accuses Punjab Congress of trying to shield Bajwa, challenging them to state their stance on Bajwa's remarks. They demand Bajwa apologize or face legal consequences. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress, labeling the FIR against Bajwa as politically motivated, vows to seek legal avenues to contest it.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the FIR, attributing it to the whims of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He suggested the case was filed out of revenge, pointing to the swift registration of the FIR as indicative of ulterior motives. Bajwa maintains his comments are sourced from a concerned informant, who fears for Bajwa's and his family's safety.

