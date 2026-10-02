"Public doubts need to be clarified": BRS leader V Srinivas Goud raises questions over Election Commission's independence

Amid the protest by opposition parties at Jantar Mantar against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), BRS leader V Srinivas Goud on Friday raised questions over the functioning and independence of the Election Commission, calling for greater clarity on the decisions and actions of the poll panel. Speaking to ANI, Goud said there was a need to assess the functioning of the Election Commission and address public concerns regarding the role of its commissioners.

He said, "Regarding the Election Commission, there needs to be a clear assessment—specifically, identifying who is anti-BJP and examining the actions of the other two commissioners. Public doubts need to be clarified; the Election Commission should consult the relevant departments to ensure nothing goes wrong due to conflicting opinions. Ultimately, the government must take action, as the Commission operates under the government rather than truly independently—despite the claim of independence, that is not the reality." BRS leader Jeevan Reddy also raised allegations concerning voter deletions and the electoral process.

"Almost all political parties except the BJP are protesting. How the voter is being hijacked—they are removing voters, specifically those who are against the BJP... There was no question of Mamata Banerjee losing; she has been a leader for 40–50 years, having built her political career and developed the region. Yet, PM Modi wants to implement this strategy of removing such leaders across the entire country. Now that his true face has been exposed... Aadhaar cards are being issued with the approval of the Union government. Ensure no duplication takes place. With this, one can vote in only one place," he said. Meanwhile, Activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil society organisations staged a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, while members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with opposition leaders, staged protests near Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Heavy police deployment was seen at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in view of the protest call. In Delhi, security was tightened in central Delhi after police denied permission for the proposed demonstration and imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. In Delhi, members of SFI and DYFI staged a protest near Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise, with CPI(M) leaders demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest was held despite Delhi Police denying permission for the proposed demonstration and imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS. Delhi Police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi, under which assemblies of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, slogans and speeches are prohibited without prior written permission.

Police also barred the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks and similar articles. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed entry and exit at 11 stations until further notice, including Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities remained available at select stations.

The opposition movement against the Chief Election Commissioner is set to continue, with the INDIA bloc planning a series of protests, including a programme on October 6 and a rally in Delhi on November 1. (ANI)