Rallying-Evans trails title rivals after first loop of stages in Sardinia

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 16:59 IST
Rallying-Evans trails title rivals after first loop of stages in Sardinia

World Rally Championship leader Elfyn Evans trailed ​his rivals but kept on ​course for the title after ‌the opening ​loop of stages on the first full day of the decisive Italian round in Sardinia on Friday. Hyundai's ‌Adrien Fourmaux and Thierry Neuville won stages two and three respectively and filled the top two places at the midday break with Toyota's Oliver Solberg the first of ‌the title contenders in third place.

Toyota's Sami Pajari was lying fourth with ‌experienced teammate Evans, who had the disadvantage of being first on the rough gravel roads, in sixth place. "At least I'm faster than Elfyn, but I'm a bit worried that it's not enough," ⁠said ​Pajari.

There are 35 points ⁠to be won this weekend, the final round of the championship after Saudi Arabia was cancelled, ⁠and Welshman Evans is 17 clear of Finland's Pajari and 21 ahead of Sweden's ​Solberg. All three title contenders would be first-time champions if they prevail.

Solberg won Thursday's ⁠opening stage and was also fastest on Friday's fourth stage, 0.8 seconds quicker than Toyota's reigning ⁠champion ​Sebastien Ogier, who is out of contention for the title but was running fifth in Sardinia. As things stand, Evans would be champion -- after finishing runner-up ⁠five times in the last six seasons -- but there are plenty of pitfalls ahead ⁠before the ⁠rally ends on Sunday.

Friday sees the same loop of three stages repeated in the afternoon, with six stages on Saturday and ‌four on ‌Sunday.

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