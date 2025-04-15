Left Menu

Himachal Day Celebrations: A Blend of Tradition and Progress

Himachal Day saw vibrant celebrations at Shimla's historic Ridge. Minister Anirudh Singh highlighted government efforts on drug control and state development. New schemes on energy, agriculture, and women's empowerment were launched. Cultural performances showcased local traditions, while a focus on improved education and tourism was emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:42 IST
Himachal Day celebration at Ridge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historic Ridge in Shimla turned into a spectacle of colors and culture as Himachal Day was celebrated with fervor. Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Anirudh Singh, unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade at the event. Joined by dignitaries and citizens, he conveyed greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Singh emphasized the state government's commitment to battling drug abuse through the implementation of the PIT NDPS Act and the newly passed HP Anti-Drug Act, aimed at differentiating between drug victims and offenders. A special task force is set to tackle narcotic smuggling, complemented by the state's Organised Crime Control Act.

Singh outlined a roadmap for the state's prosperity: transitioning to a Green Energy State by 2026, achieving self-reliance by 2027, and becoming one of India's most prosperous by 2032. The minister announced enhancements for the rural economy such as new Minimum Support Prices for milk and crops like wheat and maize. Cultural dances and performances added a traditional flair to the state-level event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

