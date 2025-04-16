Left Menu

U.S. Greenlights $825 Million Stinger Missile Sale to Morocco

The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco, totaling $825 million. RTX Corporation will be the main contractor for this deal, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of State has sanctioned a major arms transaction with Morocco, authorizing the sale of advanced weaponry.

According to Pentagon announcements made on Tuesday, the deal, valued at approximately $825 million, focuses on supplying FIM-92K Stinger Block I Missiles.

The transaction names RTX Corporation as the principal contractor, marking a significant development in military cooperation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

