U.S. Greenlights $825 Million Stinger Missile Sale to Morocco
The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I Missiles to Morocco, totaling $825 million. RTX Corporation will be the main contractor for this deal, as confirmed by the Pentagon on Tuesday.
The United States Department of State has sanctioned a major arms transaction with Morocco, authorizing the sale of advanced weaponry.
According to Pentagon announcements made on Tuesday, the deal, valued at approximately $825 million, focuses on supplying FIM-92K Stinger Block I Missiles.
The transaction names RTX Corporation as the principal contractor, marking a significant development in military cooperation between the two nations.
