UNRWA Offices Raided in East Jerusalem Amid Tax Dispute
Israeli authorities raided the UNRWA's East Jerusalem offices over alleged unpaid taxes. UNRWA condemned the action as a violation of international law. The raid involved police, trucks, and the seizure of IT equipment. Despite Israeli criticism and allegations, UNRWA maintains their East Jerusalem site remains valid UN premises.
In a significant escalation, Israeli authorities entered the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem on Monday. They raised the Israeli flag following a raid purportedly ordered due to unpaid taxes. UNRWA has condemned the move as a breach of international law.
According to the Jerusalem municipality, the entry was triggered by a 'substantial debt' of 11 million shekels ($3.4 million), accumulated from unpaid property taxes. Despite repeated warnings, the debt remained unsettled, prompting the tax collection action against what Israel views as a defiant agency.
UNRWA argues that the East Jerusalem compound is still legally their premises and rebuts claims of any municipal liabilities. UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini expressed deep concern over the raid, noting that it undermines Israel's obligations as a U.N. member. The agency also contends they are victims of a sustained disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing their role.
ALSO READ
Israeli Raid on UNRWA Headquarters Sparks International Law Debate
REUTERS NEXT-UN chief Guterres: end to war in Ukraine should abide by international law
UN Experts Warn US Actions on Venezuela’s Airspace Violate International Law
REUTERS NEXT-UN chief Guterres: end to war in Ukraine should abide by international law
Ukraine reparations loan is in line with international law, EU's Dombrovskis says