UNRWA Offices Raided in East Jerusalem Amid Tax Dispute

In a significant escalation, Israeli authorities entered the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem on Monday. They raised the Israeli flag following a raid purportedly ordered due to unpaid taxes. UNRWA has condemned the move as a breach of international law.

According to the Jerusalem municipality, the entry was triggered by a 'substantial debt' of 11 million shekels ($3.4 million), accumulated from unpaid property taxes. Despite repeated warnings, the debt remained unsettled, prompting the tax collection action against what Israel views as a defiant agency.

UNRWA argues that the East Jerusalem compound is still legally their premises and rebuts claims of any municipal liabilities. UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini expressed deep concern over the raid, noting that it undermines Israel's obligations as a U.N. member. The agency also contends they are victims of a sustained disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing their role.