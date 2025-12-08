Left Menu

UNRWA Offices Raided in East Jerusalem Amid Tax Dispute

Israeli authorities raided the UNRWA's East Jerusalem offices over alleged unpaid taxes. UNRWA condemned the action as a violation of international law. The raid involved police, trucks, and the seizure of IT equipment. Despite Israeli criticism and allegations, UNRWA maintains their East Jerusalem site remains valid UN premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:21 IST
UNRWA Offices Raided in East Jerusalem Amid Tax Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli authorities entered the offices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem on Monday. They raised the Israeli flag following a raid purportedly ordered due to unpaid taxes. UNRWA has condemned the move as a breach of international law.

According to the Jerusalem municipality, the entry was triggered by a 'substantial debt' of 11 million shekels ($3.4 million), accumulated from unpaid property taxes. Despite repeated warnings, the debt remained unsettled, prompting the tax collection action against what Israel views as a defiant agency.

UNRWA argues that the East Jerusalem compound is still legally their premises and rebuts claims of any municipal liabilities. UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini expressed deep concern over the raid, noting that it undermines Israel's obligations as a U.N. member. The agency also contends they are victims of a sustained disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing their role.

