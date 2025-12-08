Karnataka Faces Decline in Beer Sales Amidst Health Concerns

Karnataka has experienced a notable drop in beer sales, with a decrease of 19.55%, attributed to prolonged rainfall and colder weather, announced Excise Minister R B Timmapura.

In a legislative session, opposition voices expressed worry over rising alcohol-related health conditions, advocating for a reallocation of excise revenues towards medical treatments.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to healthcare support through ongoing schemes and awareness campaigns against alcohol consumption.

