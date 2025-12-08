Left Menu

Karnataka Faces Decline in Beer Sales Amidst Health Concerns

Beer sales in Karnataka have declined by 19.55%, attributed to adverse weather conditions. Concerns over alcohol-related health issues were raised, proposing an allocation of Excise Department revenues for treatment. The state government continues to support health initiatives alongside conducting alcohol awareness campaigns.

Belagavi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:11 IST
Karnataka Faces Decline in Beer Sales Amidst Health Concerns
  India

Karnataka has experienced a notable drop in beer sales, with a decrease of 19.55%, attributed to prolonged rainfall and colder weather, announced Excise Minister R B Timmapura.

In a legislative session, opposition voices expressed worry over rising alcohol-related health conditions, advocating for a reallocation of excise revenues towards medical treatments.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to healthcare support through ongoing schemes and awareness campaigns against alcohol consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

