Controversy Surrounds National Herald Case: Gehlot Decries ED's Allegations

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticizes a new prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. He claims the accusations are baseless and politically motivated, adding that previous investigations cleared the leaders. Critics allege the ruling BJP misuses national agencies against the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 14:34 IST
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh twist to the National Herald case, Congress stalwart Ashok Gehlot has come forward to dismiss the allegations levied by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against key party figures, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, labeling them as 'baseless'.

Gehlot asserts that an earlier investigation concluded without finding either Gandhi culpable, and emphasizes that the National Herald, inaugurated by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was integral to India's freedom movement. He refutes claims of financial misconduct regarding the non-profit entity, Young Indian, established to revitalize the defunct newspaper.

Adding political dynamism to the complaint, Gehlot and his colleagues, including the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, Tika Ram Jully, accuse the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating national agencies for tactical gain. They argue that investigations target only opposition figures while sparing BJP leaders, fueling this alleged political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

