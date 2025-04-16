Controversy Surrounds National Herald Case: Gehlot Decries ED's Allegations

In a fresh twist to the National Herald case, Congress stalwart Ashok Gehlot has come forward to dismiss the allegations levied by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against key party figures, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, labeling them as 'baseless'.

Gehlot asserts that an earlier investigation concluded without finding either Gandhi culpable, and emphasizes that the National Herald, inaugurated by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, was integral to India's freedom movement. He refutes claims of financial misconduct regarding the non-profit entity, Young Indian, established to revitalize the defunct newspaper.

Adding political dynamism to the complaint, Gehlot and his colleagues, including the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, Tika Ram Jully, accuse the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating national agencies for tactical gain. They argue that investigations target only opposition figures while sparing BJP leaders, fueling this alleged political vendetta.

(With inputs from agencies.)