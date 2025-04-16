Puerto Rico Plunged into Darkness as Energy Crisis Unfolds
A large-scale power outage struck Puerto Rico after multiple energy plants shut down unexpectedly. Power generator Genera is actively working to restore electricity by bringing backup units online while investigating the outage's root cause.
On Wednesday, Puerto Rico was engulfed in darkness following an unexpected shutdown of energy plants across the island, a situation confirmed by the power generator firm Genera.
As the island grapples with the challenge, Genera announced via X that efforts to restore power are underway, including the activation of backup units.
The company is also conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause behind this widespread power outage that has left millions without electricity.
