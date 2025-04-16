Puerto Rico Plunged into Darkness as Energy Crisis Unfolds

On Wednesday, Puerto Rico was engulfed in darkness following an unexpected shutdown of energy plants across the island, a situation confirmed by the power generator firm Genera.

As the island grapples with the challenge, Genera announced via X that efforts to restore power are underway, including the activation of backup units.

The company is also conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause behind this widespread power outage that has left millions without electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)