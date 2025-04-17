Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Inciting Unrest with Divisive Narratives

Union Minister Chirag Paswan accuses opposition of spreading divisive narratives to mislead the Muslim community about the Waqf Act. He cites past misinformation on CAA and Article 370, urging calm and unity. Paswan also comments on Bihar elections, emphasizing NDA's strength, while RJD dismisses JDU's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 10:19 IST
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday accused opposition leaders of initiating a calculated attempt to incite unrest across India. He argued that these leaders are promoting divisive narratives to mislead the Muslim community concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing reporters in Hajipur, Paswan expressed his concerns over what he perceives as a deliberate pattern of misinformation campaigns. He recalled similar tactics employed during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests, where the opposition allegedly spread false narratives, portraying laws as anti-Muslim.

Paswan highlighted prior misunderstandings related to Article 370 abrogation, emphasizing that recent reforms like the Triple Talaq law were meant to empower marginalized Muslims. On the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, he dismissed internal rift rumors within the grand alliance, asserting NDA's preparedness for a historic win. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav confidently rebuffed JDU's claims, affirming the INDIA alliance's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

