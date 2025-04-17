Chirag Paswan Accuses Opposition of Inciting Unrest with Divisive Narratives

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday accused opposition leaders of initiating a calculated attempt to incite unrest across India. He argued that these leaders are promoting divisive narratives to mislead the Muslim community concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Addressing reporters in Hajipur, Paswan expressed his concerns over what he perceives as a deliberate pattern of misinformation campaigns. He recalled similar tactics employed during the Citizenship Amendment Act protests, where the opposition allegedly spread false narratives, portraying laws as anti-Muslim.

Paswan highlighted prior misunderstandings related to Article 370 abrogation, emphasizing that recent reforms like the Triple Talaq law were meant to empower marginalized Muslims. On the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, he dismissed internal rift rumors within the grand alliance, asserting NDA's preparedness for a historic win. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav confidently rebuffed JDU's claims, affirming the INDIA alliance's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)