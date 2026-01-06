Owaisi Accuses BJP of Undermining Muslim Institutions with Waqf Act

At a rally in Nanded, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi sharply criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. He accused them of using the recently passed Waqf Act as a tool to undermine Muslim religious institutions by transferring control to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking to supporters, Owaisi urged voters to reject the BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the upcoming municipal elections. He highlighted the strategic fielding of AIMIM candidates to send a strong message against the perceived targeting of Muslim rights and ownership of historic religious sites.

Owaisi emphasized that Muslims are equal citizens of India and should not be treated as "second-class." He further criticized Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's political maneuvers and BJP's sidelining of certain members, while underscoring past injustices such as the prolonged imprisonment of Muslims in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

(With inputs from agencies.)