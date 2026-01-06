Left Menu

Owaisi Accuses BJP of Undermining Muslim Institutions with Waqf Act

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the BJP for allegedly using the Waqf Act to seize control of Muslim religious sites. At a rally in Nanded, he urged voters to oppose parties supporting the Act in municipal elections. Owaisi emphasized Muslim rights and highlighted past injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
At a rally in Nanded, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi sharply criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. He accused them of using the recently passed Waqf Act as a tool to undermine Muslim religious institutions by transferring control to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Speaking to supporters, Owaisi urged voters to reject the BJP, NCP led by Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the upcoming municipal elections. He highlighted the strategic fielding of AIMIM candidates to send a strong message against the perceived targeting of Muslim rights and ownership of historic religious sites.

Owaisi emphasized that Muslims are equal citizens of India and should not be treated as "second-class." He further criticized Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's political maneuvers and BJP's sidelining of certain members, while underscoring past injustices such as the prolonged imprisonment of Muslims in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case.

