Vietnam Energizes Future with a New Power Plan Push

Vietnam is poised to significantly enhance its power generation capacity by 2030, concentrating on renewable resources and incorporating nuclear energy, as delineated in the latest update to the national power strategy.

The Vietnamese government has earmarked a considerable investment of $136.3 billion, aiming to escalate the country's power capacity to between 183 and 236 gigawatts within the next decade.

This strategic shift comes as Vietnam seeks to meet rising electricity demands and attract foreign investment while dramatically reducing its dependency on coal, the country's predominant energy source.

