Vietnam Energizes Future with a New Power Plan Push
Vietnam is set to boost its power generation capacity, emphasizing renewables and nuclear energy, according to its revised national power plan. With an investment of $136.3 billion by 2030, the nation aims to increase its capacity to up to 236 gigawatts, supporting its industrial growth while reducing coal reliance.
Vietnam is poised to significantly enhance its power generation capacity by 2030, concentrating on renewable resources and incorporating nuclear energy, as delineated in the latest update to the national power strategy.
The Vietnamese government has earmarked a considerable investment of $136.3 billion, aiming to escalate the country's power capacity to between 183 and 236 gigawatts within the next decade.
This strategic shift comes as Vietnam seeks to meet rising electricity demands and attract foreign investment while dramatically reducing its dependency on coal, the country's predominant energy source.
