UAE Aviation Powers Economic Growth with $92 Billion Impact and 992K Jobs in 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to soar as a global aviation powerhouse, with the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) underscoring the sector's immense contribution to the nation's economy and employment landscape. According to IATA's 2023 study, aviation—including its associated tourism and supply chain activities—generated an impressive USD 92 billion, equivalent to 18.2% of the UAE’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This powerful contribution reflects the strategic vision and robust infrastructure investment that have positioned the UAE as a premier hub for international air connectivity.

A Dynamic Engine of Employment and Trade

In terms of employment, aviation supported 992,000 jobs across the UAE in 2023. This includes 74,500 people directly employed by airlines, 132,300 working in other aviation-related sectors, and an additional 297,300 jobs supported by aviation-related tourism. The total includes the ripple effects of wider supply chain activities and employee spending, reinforcing aviation’s status as a cornerstone of the UAE’s labor market.

Furthermore, the UAE’s airports handled over 1 million tons of air cargo in 2023, cementing the nation's role as a vital trade and logistics gateway for the region and beyond.

Strategic Vision and Global Connectivity

“The UAE is a critical hub for global connectivity. And the benefits of its super-connector role bring trade, tourism, investment, and jobs to the UAE,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. “The leadership of the UAE has a strategic vision for aviation, supported by smart regulation and investment in world-class infrastructure. Supporting nearly a million jobs and 18.2% of GDP, aviation makes an enormous contribution to the UAE’s prosperity—both culturally and economically. And we can be confident that this contribution will strengthen as the UAE continues to facilitate opportunities for aviation to thrive.”

Indeed, the UAE’s aviation growth is not accidental but the result of deliberate and forward-thinking planning, characterized by collaboration between the government, regulatory bodies, and the private sector.

Key Priorities to Sustain Growth Momentum

Building on its established leadership in global aviation, the UAE is strategically focused on advancing progress in three high-impact areas:

1. Sustainability: Leading the Shift to Greener Skies

The UAE has emerged as a pioneer in sustainable aviation, with ambitious goals aimed at transforming the environmental footprint of the industry. The country is targeting an annual production capacity of 700 million liters of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2030. In support of global climate goals, including aviation’s net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the UAE has also played a key role in launching the SAF Registry, operated by the Council on Aviation and Digital Oversight (CADO). This registry will help streamline SAF tracking and verification, enabling transparency and scalability in the use of low-carbon fuels across the sector.

2. Infrastructure: Investing in the Future of Air Travel

To meet surging passenger and cargo demand, the UAE continues to invest heavily in world-class airport infrastructure. Key projects include the ongoing development of Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in Dubai, which is poised to become the world’s largest airport, and Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi, which represents a new era in airport experience and capacity. These developments are crucial to ensuring that the UAE remains a cost-competitive, efficient, and attractive hub for airlines and travelers.

3. Workforce: Building Skills for a Thriving Aviation Sector

Recognizing that human capital is essential to sustaining growth, the UAE is bolstering its investments in aviation education and training. A new IATA training center in Abu Dhabi exemplifies the country’s commitment to nurturing a skilled and sustainable aviation workforce. This initiative is expected to support the development of future pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, and airline management professionals. Maintaining a strong talent pipeline is central to reinforcing the UAE’s role as a global aviation hub.

A Future in Flight

With nearly one-fifth of its GDP tied to aviation and associated industries, the UAE is more than a regional leader—it is a global benchmark for what a strategically managed aviation sector can achieve. Through continued investment in sustainability, infrastructure, and workforce development, the UAE is charting a course for long-term resilience, economic diversification, and global leadership in the skies.

As air travel rebounds and global demand accelerates, the UAE's aviation sector is expected to expand even further—bringing with it more jobs, innovation, and opportunity. The IATA study is a powerful reminder that aviation is not just about movement—it’s a vital force driving economic prosperity, cultural exchange, and national progress.