Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized India's capacity to handle global supply chain disruptions influenced by protectionist policies. Highlighting the domestic market's robustness, she noted the transition of domestic institutional investors into dominant market roles, reflecting India's capital market maturity amid international trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:28 IST
India's Resilient Markets Amid Global Turmoil
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday underscored India's strategic navigation through global supply chain disruptions caused by rising protectionist policies. She affirmed that the nation will counter these challenges with agile policies and a visionary outlook.

Speaking amidst a brewing global trade war, Sitharaman assured that the domestic market's development remains a top priority for the government. Her remarks came at a BSE event commemorating its 150 years, where she acknowledged the resilience of India's financial markets despite worldwide uncertainties.

She applauded the role of domestic institutional investors, who have assumed significant market positions, thus illustrating the sophistication and depth of India's capital market. The global stock market has been volatile since U.S. President Donald Trump's broad tariff declarations, though markets slightly rebounded following a temporary halt in the reciprocal tariff enactment.

