Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mustafabad Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead, Many Trapped

A devastating building collapse in Delhi's Mustafabad area resulted in four fatalities and left 8-10 people feared trapped. Rescue operations are intensifying as officials and eyewitnesses recount the horror of the incident, while families grapple with loss amidst the rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Mustafabad Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead, Many Trapped
Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Delhi's Mustafabad on Saturday morning.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic building collapse in the Mustafabad area of Delhi has claimed four lives while leaving 8-10 individuals feared trapped under the debris, according to local police. Rescue operations are actively underway as authorities work to save those still missing in the wreckage.

In the aftermath, locals, including Shehzad Ahmed, mourn the loss of family members. Ahmed, recounting the collapse, told ANI, "The building came down around 2.30-3 am. Sadly, two of my nephews have died, while my sister, brother-in-law, and niece are injured and undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital." The scene is fraught with tension as neighbors struggle to trace missing residents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East District Sandeep Lamba, reported that 14 survivors have been rescued thus far. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police are at the site, working tirelessly. As recovery efforts continue, the community holds its breath, fearing the worst for those trapped below.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025