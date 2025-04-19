Tragedy Strikes: Mustafabad Building Collapse Leaves Four Dead, Many Trapped

A tragic building collapse in the Mustafabad area of Delhi has claimed four lives while leaving 8-10 individuals feared trapped under the debris, according to local police. Rescue operations are actively underway as authorities work to save those still missing in the wreckage.

In the aftermath, locals, including Shehzad Ahmed, mourn the loss of family members. Ahmed, recounting the collapse, told ANI, "The building came down around 2.30-3 am. Sadly, two of my nephews have died, while my sister, brother-in-law, and niece are injured and undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital." The scene is fraught with tension as neighbors struggle to trace missing residents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East District Sandeep Lamba, reported that 14 survivors have been rescued thus far. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police are at the site, working tirelessly. As recovery efforts continue, the community holds its breath, fearing the worst for those trapped below.

