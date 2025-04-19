Left Menu

A violent windstorm with hail and heavy rain wreaked havoc in Kalakote, Rajouri, displacing dozens and causing extensive damage. Homes were destroyed, and power lines disrupted. Urgent relief efforts are in place as further adverse weather is forecast, prompting residents to demand governmental assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 10:48 IST
Devastating Windstorm Leaves Dozens Homeless in Kalakote, Rajouri
A visual from a sub-district in Rajouri (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful windstorm accompanied by hail and torrential rains battered the Kalakote sub-district in Rajouri on Thursday evening, resulting in widespread destruction and leaving dozens of families homeless.

According to ADC Kalakote, Tanveer Ahmed, the worst-hit areas were Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where severe winds damaged nearly 100 homes, ripping tin roofs off many structures. Several school buildings, notably the SKME School in Kalakote, also suffered roof damage.

As a high alert remains in effect for the coming 48 hours due to continuing adverse weather predictions, urgent rescue operations have been initiated by the administration. Infrastructural damage extends to uprooted trees and broken power lines, while residents appeal for immediate compensation. Assessment teams are actively compiling damage reports to expedite relief efforts, with officials advising residents to stay indoors for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

