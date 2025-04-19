Devastating Windstorm Leaves Dozens Homeless in Kalakote, Rajouri

A powerful windstorm accompanied by hail and torrential rains battered the Kalakote sub-district in Rajouri on Thursday evening, resulting in widespread destruction and leaving dozens of families homeless.

According to ADC Kalakote, Tanveer Ahmed, the worst-hit areas were Tehsil Kalakote and Mogla Block, where severe winds damaged nearly 100 homes, ripping tin roofs off many structures. Several school buildings, notably the SKME School in Kalakote, also suffered roof damage.

As a high alert remains in effect for the coming 48 hours due to continuing adverse weather predictions, urgent rescue operations have been initiated by the administration. Infrastructural damage extends to uprooted trees and broken power lines, while residents appeal for immediate compensation. Assessment teams are actively compiling damage reports to expedite relief efforts, with officials advising residents to stay indoors for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)