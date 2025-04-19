Left Menu

Attempt on Ricky Rai's Life Sparks Controversy in Karnataka

Ricky Rai, son of the late gangster Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unknown assailants near his home in Ramanagara, Karnataka. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, prompting immediate police response. Rai has been transferred to Bengaluru for medical treatment as investigations continue.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events reminiscent of a Bollywood thriller, Ricky Rai, son of the late notorious gangster Muthappa Rai, has become the target of a violent attack. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, as unidentified assailants shot at Rai near his residence in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Authorities have confirmed the attack happened around 1:30 am, sparking a swift response from the Ramanagara police. Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda stated that Rai has been transported to Bengaluru for further medical care, while the area around the crime scene has been secured pending further investigation.

As the state reels from this brazen attack, police are continuing their probe into the incident. Details remain scant, but the officers urge the public to remain calm as they work to unravel the motivations behind this violent act. More information is expected to surface in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

