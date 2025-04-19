Karnataka CET Controversy: Students Allegedly Told to Remove Sacred Threads

In a developing controversy, Shivamogga BJP MP BY Raghavendra has condemned an incident where students appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) were allegedly instructed to remove their sacred threads, or 'janeu'. Speaking to ANI, Raghavendra emphasized the need for government intervention to prevent future occurrences, describing it as a serious injustice against Hinduism.

An FIR has been filed against the CET exam conducting officer at Adichunchanagiri School in Shivamogga district. The complaint was lodged by Nataraj Bhagavath, and police have commenced investigations to ascertain the conditions leading to the alleged directive.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar called the incident "very unfortunate" and noted that similar complaints were reported from another centre in Bidar. While most examination centres conducted the process smoothly, Sudhakar asserted that no instructions were given to check or remove religious symbols, and action would be taken against those responsible. The Karnataka Examinations Authority is yet to release an official statement.

