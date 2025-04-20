Left Menu

Modi's Vision: India as a Global Media Hub at WAVES Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the 'World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit' in Mumbai, advancing India's role as a global media power. The event, featuring creative professionals and industry leaders, aims to foster international collaboration and innovation in media and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:16 IST
Modi's Vision: India as a Global Media Hub at WAVES Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards positioning India as a global media powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 'World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit' (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1 to 4. At the Jio World Convention Centre, the summit will serve as a platform to promote international collaboration in media and entertainment.

WAVES aims to connect creators globally, drawing creative professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and investors. The event will feature engaging sessions such as global media dialogues, buyer-seller meets, and innovative showcases highlighting trends like virtual production, AI storytelling, and green content creation.

Through initiatives like WAVES, India seeks to enhance its media stature on the global stage. By facilitating knowledge exchange and nurturing new talent, the summit underscores Modi's vision of 'Create in India, Create for the World,' solidifying the country's commitment to shaping the media industry's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025