Modi's Vision: India as a Global Media Hub at WAVES Summit

In a significant move towards positioning India as a global media powerhouse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 'World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit' (WAVES) in Mumbai from May 1 to 4. At the Jio World Convention Centre, the summit will serve as a platform to promote international collaboration in media and entertainment.

WAVES aims to connect creators globally, drawing creative professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and investors. The event will feature engaging sessions such as global media dialogues, buyer-seller meets, and innovative showcases highlighting trends like virtual production, AI storytelling, and green content creation.

Through initiatives like WAVES, India seeks to enhance its media stature on the global stage. By facilitating knowledge exchange and nurturing new talent, the summit underscores Modi's vision of 'Create in India, Create for the World,' solidifying the country's commitment to shaping the media industry's future.

