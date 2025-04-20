Left Menu

Gujarat CM Champions Unity and Progress at Thakor Community Mass Wedding

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended a mass wedding in Ughroj village, celebrating cultural and industrial growth. Highlighting 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,' Patel applauded community unity and progress. Efforts in education, healthcare, and infrastructure were praised, emphasizing the region's role in realizing 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Updated: 20-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:07 IST
Gujarat CM Champions Unity and Progress at Thakor Community Mass Wedding
Thakor Community's 'Samooh Lagnotsav' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 21st 'Samooh Lagnotsav', a mass wedding ceremony for the Thakor community in Ughroj village, Mandal taluka. As he blessed the newlyweds, he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra, 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', reflecting the region's blend of tradition and development.

Patel highlighted the area's cultural and industrial growth, commending the community for embracing 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He praised the organizers for the mass wedding, noting the event's role in promoting social harmony and economic progress. Such gatherings, he pointed out, foster unity and inclusivity, spurring both state and national advancement.

Addressing the crowd, Patel emphasized the Gujarat Thakor Koli Community Development Corporation's impact, with over Rs 181 crore allocated to uplift nearly 17,000 beneficiaries in a decade. Applauding the community's progressive strides, he urged alignment with Modi's nine resolutions and the vision for a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

