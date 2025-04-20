Ramban Landslides: Calls for Aid Amidst Devastation in J&K

On Sunday, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah raised alarms over the extensive devastation caused by landslides and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. With reports of casualties, trapped vehicles, and damaged infrastructure, Abdullah appealed to the central government for immediate support and compensation to aid affected residents.

Abdullah highlighted the severity of the calamity, noting that multiple vehicles remain buried under debris, and critical infrastructure, including a bridge near a tunnel, has been severely damaged. He assured that the Jammu and Kashmir government pledges full support and has sought the Centre's assistance in managing the crisis.

In the Shan Palace area, heavy rains have triggered landslides, trapping several vehicles and people. Prompt rescue efforts by local police and hotel staff have been initiated, though official figures on the trapped individuals or further casualties remain unconfirmed.

Visual evidence from the scene reveals vehicles engulfed in mud and debris, with significant damage to local businesses. Citizens are advised to adhere strictly to travel advisories and avoid the affected areas on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway until conditions improve.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern, emphasizing immediate rescue efforts. He confirmed plans to review restoration and relief operations later. He extended his condolences to the affected families, stressing that citizens should avoid non-essential travel in vulnerable regions.

Additionally, Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria advised commuters to avoid the crucial Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 as all clearance efforts continue amid ongoing rains, predicting the road might not reopen soon.

