Supreme Court Faces Controversy: Calls for Contempt Proceedings Against BJP MP Dubey and VP Dhankhar

The Supreme Court stated that a contempt petition against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey requires the Attorney General's sanction. Dubey's remarks sparked backlash, accusing the Court of leading the country to anarchy. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also faced calls for contempt over comments challenging the judiciary's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:38 IST
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has informed an advocate that while filing a contempt petition against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his controversial comments is permissible, prior consent from the Attorney General is necessary. This follows Dubey's inflammatory statements accusing the Supreme Court of leading the nation towards anarchy.

Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih clarified that the advocate does not need the Court's permission to file the petition, but must instead seek approval from the Attorney General. Dubey's remarks have drawn ire, with several lawyers petitioning for legal action against him.

Dubey's controversial assertions, including accusations against Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, have incited tensions. Simultaneously, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar faces calls for contempt charges after publicly criticizing the Supreme Court's role and questioning its authority, further fueling the debate over the judiciary's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

