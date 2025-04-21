Left Menu

Emergency Landing Sparks Alert at Delhi Airport

An emergency landing was reported at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, prompting a response from the Delhi Fire Services. The incident occurred at Terminal 3 around 5:15 pm. Details on the nature of the emergency are still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Emergency responders from the Delhi Fire Services were mobilized following an alert of an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The alert, which raised immediate concern, was reported at Terminal 3 of the airport at precisely 5:15 pm, sparking urgency among first responders.

As efforts continue to address the incident, further details regarding the nature and cause of the emergency landing are eagerly awaited by officials and the public. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

